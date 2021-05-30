Tennis

French Open tennis - Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek ready to defend titles at 2021 Roland Garros

French Open tennis - Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are ready to defend their titles at the 2021 Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

00:01:05, 8 minutes ago