Tennis

French Open tennis - Rafael Nadal stat 'not many people know vital' behind success, says Chris Evert

French Open tennis - There is one Rafael Nadal stat that 'not many people know' that is 'vital' behind his remarkable success, says Chris Evert. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph

00:04:42, 40 minutes ago