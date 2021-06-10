Maria Sakkari was left hugely frustrated with a fan repeatedly shouting out mid-point during her French Open semi-final against Barbora Krejcikova.

The Greek player, bidding to reach her first Grand Slam final, along with her opponent, was left furious midway through the crucial second set with the fan, who she felt deliberately shouted out mid-point.

The 17th seed, who told the umpire that she had mentioned this issue to him already in the first set, displayed her unhappiness with the situation after planting a forehand into the net to squander a break point at 4-2 up.

WTA Miami Sakkari secures shock victory to end Osaka's winning run and No 1 hopes 31/03/2021 AT 18:50

Then at the end of the game, which she lost, she again confronted the umpire about the calling out.

"Someone is screaming at me!" Sakkari protested to the umpire in a fairly lengthy exchange.

'Huge relief' - Krejcikova wins opening set against Sakkari

Eurosport expert Jo Durie, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros herself back in 1983, added her thoughts.

"Someone is shouting out, yes," Durie confirmed.

Simon Reed, on commentary with Durie, questioned of the umpire: "Is he not going to say anything?"

Durie replied: "Well usually they do. But strangely he is not."

Pointing out the offending fan, Sakkari said to the umpire at the changeover: "Over the other side. Over there. I told you in the previous set."

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

WTA Dubai 'It means a lot' - Muguruza relieved to end trophy drought 14/03/2021 AT 10:06