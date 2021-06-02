Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself in a bizarre row with the umpire over the placement of his bag by the side of the court in the second round of the French Open.

The fifth seed was asked by the umpire - after an apparent nudge from his opponent, Pedro Martinez - to move his bag further away from the tramlines as it was deemed to be too close to the court.

From Tsitsipas' perspective, it was not that his bag was too close, but that the bench itself was positioned too near to the court.

As such, the Greek star and the umpire had somewhat of a tiff on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after he was asked directly to move the bag.

The 22-year-old said: "I always have it there! Just push the benches back. Why am I supposed to do that?

Just move the benches back. What's the problem? Why do I have to adjust?

Eurosport commentator Chris Bradnam explained: "I mean, it is crazy how close the chairs are at times. They are very close to that tramline.

"I think he has got a point. Why not just shift everything back? It's not going to ruin the camera's view from opposite."

Annabel Croft, also on commentary at the time, added: "Well I think it is also because it was Martinez who actually said that the bag was in the wrong place.

"Something to give you a reason for getting angry. Players are so superstitious, aren't they! Imagine saying to [Rafael] Nadal to move his water bottles, that would be brave!"

