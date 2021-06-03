Novak Djokovic was at his brilliant best with an absolute scorcher of a winner against Pablo Cuevas in the third round of the 2021 French Open.

The world number one, looking to follow his Australian Open triumph with what would be an even more impressive Grand Slam title on Rafael Nadal's favourite red clay, was taking on the Uruguayan on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

But being on the second court at Roland Garros did not seem to bother the Serb as he unleashed one of his finest winners in the tournament so far after having defended with his usual resilience.

Pushed wide by Cuevas again and again, Djokovic eventually lashed a forehand cross court for a breathtaking winner.

Eurosport's Jo Durie, who reached the semi-finals in Paris in 1983, was wowed by the shot on commentary at the time.

"Too good!" she said. "You know, sometimes he is in trouble and he is on the stretch, and you think, what is he going to do with this ball? Well, hit a winner, obviously!"

Chris Bradnam, on commentary with Durie, added: "Ah, stop it! That is just outstanding."

After his opening match at Roland Garros, The Serb appeared virtually in the Eurosport Cube and had some fun with Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett discussing serving rituals and superstitions.

"I don't decide how many times I'm going to bounce the ball," Djokovic explained of his service routines when asked by Wilander.

"I know it's annoying for a lot of people and sometimes it's annoying for me - I wish I could bounce it less and just get into the rhythm but sometimes, especially if it's a tough moment and I'm a little bit tight and under pressure, I might bounce it a bit more.

"But I just kind of wait until the right time to toss the ball and to have the right tempo in the movement from the very first step, the swing. I don't know what else to tell you, there is no particular number.

"Ten-plus years ago on the deuce side I would always end my bounces with an even number and advantage uneven. It is not the case any more - I have a little bit of an issue!

Asked by Schett if he had a secret tell with going down the T with lots of bounces and out wide with fewer bounces, Djokovic joked with his response.

Please, why are you revealing my secrets?! Barbara, that is not fair. Everybody's listening.

"I actually did not know that; I will pay attention. I will make sure I notice it next time!"

