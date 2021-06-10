Tennis

French Open tennis: 'Thanks for carrying me!' - Joe Salisbury praises partner Desirae Krawczyk after mixed doubles title

French Open tennis - 'Thanks for carrying me!' - Joe Salisbury praises his partner Desirae Krawczyk after their mixed doubles title.

