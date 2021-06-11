Tennis

French Open tennis - Watch the moment Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to reach final at Roland Garros

French Open tennis - Watch the moment Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to reach the final at Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with world number one Novak Djokovic facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova taking on Barbora Krejcikova in the women's final.

00:01:05, 16 minutes ago