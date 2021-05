Tennis

French Open tennis - 'We wish you all the best' - Mischa Zverev, Mats Wilander react to Naomi Osaka withdrawal

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has released a statement saying that she has withdrawn from the 2021 French Open after she was threatened with expulsion. The world number two caused a storm on the eve of the tournament when revealing she would not attend any press conferences at Roland Garros on account of mental health concerns.

