Tennis

French Open tennis - 'What a point!' - Stefanos Tsitsipas with stunning passing shot against Novak Djokovic

French Open tennis - 'What a point!' - Stefanos Tsitsipas with a stunning passing shot against Novak Djokovic. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with world number one Novak Djokovic facing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final on Sunday afternoon.

00:00:46, a minute ago