Tennis

French Open tennis - 'What tennis!' - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina outlasts Federico Delbonis in marathon point

French Open tennis - 'What tennis!' - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina outlasts Federico Delbonis in a marathon point. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:49, 20 hours ago