Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Where have they been?' - Novak Djokovic made to wait as fans boo latecomers

French Open tennis - 'Where have they been?' - Novak Djokovic is made to wait on serve as fans boo latecomers in the return of an audience for the evening match. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

00:00:49, an hour ago