Tennis

French Open tennis – 'World class' – Mikael Ymer shows off defensive skills in insane point v Gael Monfils

Mikael Ymer showcased extraordinary defence to fend off a barrage from Gael Monfils. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:01:22, 42 minutes ago