Alexander Zverev let out all his frustration in a foul-mouthed rant at the umpire after a dubious line call during his French Open semi-final clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The German, who had been thoroughly outplayed in the opening two sets by the fifth seed, was absolutely livid over a decision from the umpire and line judge at a crucial point in the third set.

Holding a 5-3 lead with a break and with Tsitsipas serving, the initial line call following a deep forehand from the Greek was 'out'. The umpire leapt out of his chair and overruled, deeming that it was actually in.

But Zverev was furious because he felt he was in position to make a play on the ball and that, in overruling, the umpire essentially gave Tsitsipas a point that was still to be contested - but for the initial call of 'out'.

It was a very contentious moment at a crucial point, and Zverev proceeded to let rip at the umpire in a furious rant at the net while also protesting to the match referee on the side of the court.

"I was here!" Zverev shouted, pointing to where he was standing on the court, ready to make a play on the shot from Tsitsipas.

"How is that possible? How do you know that? How can you know that? You cannot tell me the call came before the shot. I hit it with the middle of my racket. It was not a frame shot.

How? You don't know. I hit a squash shot. You're telling me I had no chance of making that shot? You're telling me I had no chance of hitting the ball into the court? That's b*******!

"I hit it full power. I didn't even try to hit it back. How do you know?"

Eurosport's Arvind Parmar explained: "This is where it is so difficult for the umpire. It's a judgement call. How do you know? Did it make a difference to the shot?

"If the call came late, then obviously not. Did it affect the shot? That is the question."

Either way, Zverev responded superbly and gathered himself to hit a brilliant lob to win the resulting point in what was clearly a nod to the umpire after all that had preceded it.

