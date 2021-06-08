There was a controversial moment during the French Open quarter-final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Rybakina.

Pavlyuchenkova took a nasty tumble at the back of the court during a crucial rally with a break point on her opponent's serve midway through the second set.

With Rybakina a set up and with the match in the balance, it was a huge moment, and as her doubles partner fell to the ground she let out a huge shriek.

While it may have been an entirely understandable reaction to taking a heavy fall on the red clay, there was no doubt that it put off Rybakina and she ended up losing her serve.

Not only that, but Pavlyuchenkova went on to win the second set after taking that crucial break of serve and level up the match.

Eurosport experts Chris Bradnam and Jo Durie were on commentary at the time and felt it was unfair on Rybakina.

"Oooh, she made a noise! Now, is that impeding?" asked Bradnam. "Obviously it frightened her a bit falling.

She didn't get called for it, but I think that was impeding!

"It's tough to make a big complaint about it, though, against your doubles partner. She seems like such a delightful woman, Rybakina, she probably didn't even think about it."

Durie responded: "It should be! I'm surprised [she wasn't penalised] - that would have put me off, as I went for the shot.

"Very tough. That was quite some yell!"

