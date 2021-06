Tennis

French Open: 'These matches change course of history' - Ivanovic on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic's stunning victory over Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals is the talk of tennis. Former champion Ana Ivanovic joined the Eurosport coverage of the women's final at Roland Garros on Saturday and shared her thoughts on her fellow Serb after he reignited the eternal GOAT debate...

00:00:50, an hour ago