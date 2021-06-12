Tennis

French Open: 'This is a worry' - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sustains injury in final against Barbora Krejcikova

'This is a worry' - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sustains an injury in the deciding set of the final. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with world number one Novak Djokovic facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova taking on Barbora Krejcikova in the women's final.

00:00:47, an hour ago