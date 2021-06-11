Tennis

French Open - 'Very emotional' - Tearful Stefanos Tsitsipas gives powerful interview after reaching final

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas showed all his class and supreme form as he battled past Alexander Zverev, 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in their semi-final clash at Roland Garros on Friday afternoon. The Greek star, who was playing in his third successive Grand Slam semi-final, had to hold his nerve in a dramatic deciding set. Tsitsipas will now face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in the final.

00:05:21, an hour ago