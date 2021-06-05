Tennis

French Open: Very sporting - Coco Gauff gives Jennifer Brady hug, claps her off court after injury ends match

French Open: Very sporting - Coco Gauff gives Jennifer Brady a hug and claps her off the court after a bone bruise injury ends the match early.

00:01:58, 2 hours ago