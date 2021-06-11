Novak Djokovic was left to wait for a long time as Rafael Nadal left the court for an extended break during their French Open semi-final.

As is so often the case, Nadal, who had just lost the second set with Djokovic roaring back with all the momentum, took the sting out of the situation with a long break at the changeover.

As is perfectly legal, the Spaniard left the court for a bathroom break and was gone for a long time with Djokovic left to stretch, sit and generally try to keep himself warm.

While most players, including Djokovic, also take extended breaks, as is allowed, Eurosport commentator Simon Reed was not impressed by the seemingly interminable delay.

"There isn't a rule on the timing, and there should be," began Reed, on commentary at the time. "Again, we've got a very long wait here.

However good he has been, and whatever he represents, and he has been fabulous in almost every single way, this is just not on!

"I really do think there should be a time rule, unless there is a specific problem which could get monitored. We'll still wait, because he has got to get things sorted - have a drink, sort everything out."

'Lights out play!' - Nadal with 'something special' against Djokovic

Miles Maclagan added: "It's such a tough one to monitor. So often it's to let the euphoria die down and there is a lull in the first couple of games.

"Nadal has been pushed extremely hard and he is absolutely drenched!"

Both players displayed some staggering shots in the early stages as they traded winners with an array of incredible rallies which thrilled the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

But certainly the most unusual and amazing shot came with Nadal attempting to save three break points on his own serve in the second game of the second set.

'Where did that come from?' - Djokovic laughs at Nadal brilliance with mad shot

While Djokovic would go on to break serve in response to the Spaniard winning the opening set 6-3, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros saved this particular break point with a truly sublime effort.

"It has to be that good at the moment!" exclaimed Reed as Nadal left Djokovic laughing with a drop shot played while running backwards and to the side in a desperate reaction.

"Where did that come from?" wondered Maclagan. "You see how sweetly the return was struck that it forced Nadal into that sort of shot, but the hands are just so good, the awareness of where the racket face is."

Djokovic, 34, has won the French Open once, in 2016, compared to Nadal's 13 titles at Roland Garros but both men are in the hunt to end their careers with the most Grand Slam titles to their names.

The winner of this titanic clash will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who earlier reached his first Grand Slam final - and made history by becoming Greece's first to do so too.

The fifth seed showed all his class and supreme form as he battled past Alexander Zverev, 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in their semi-final on Friday afternoon.

The Greek star, who was playing in his third successive Grand Slam semi-final, had to hold his nerve in a dramatic deciding set and was then left "very emotional" in his on-court interview

'Very emotional' - Tearful Tsitsipas gives powerful interview after reaching final

