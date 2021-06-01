Tennis

'Her career could be in danger... we should take that very seriously' - Boris Becker on Naomi Osaka

Boris Becker says he fears Naomi Osaka's "career is in danger" after she announced she would be withdrawing from the French Open.

00:01:31, 32 minutes ago