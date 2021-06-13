Tennis

Highlights: Top 5 shots of the final - Novak Djokovic wins Roland Garros for second time v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas could not have done much more in his valiant bid to win his first Grand Slam title, but instead it was Novak Djokovic who staged a quite brilliant recovery from two sets down to claim his 19th. The world number one produced another comeback of the kind for which he has become famous to win, 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, and he is now just one Slam behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

00:02:46, an hour ago