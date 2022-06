Tennis

‘I am living with an injury!’ – Rafael Nadal hopes to ‘keep living the dream’ despite chronic injury

Rafael Nadal says he hopes to “keep living the dream” despite the chronic foot injury he is suffering from. The 13-time Roland-Garros winner takes on Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the French Open on Friday. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:56, an hour ago