Novak Djokovic appears free to defend his Roland Garros title after France relaxed its rules surrounding Covid vaccine passports.
The world No. 2 was caught up in a protracted saga surrounding his vaccination status at the Australian Open – a high-profile case that ended with him being deported on the eve of the tournament.
Djokovic, who will chase a men’s record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title in Paris, was replaced as world No. 1 by Daniil Medvedev last month.
Vaccine passports will no longer be required in France from March 14. The French Open starts on May 22.
