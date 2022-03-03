Novak Djokovic appears free to defend his Roland Garros title after France relaxed its rules surrounding Covid vaccine passports.

The world No. 2 was caught up in a protracted saga surrounding his vaccination status at the Australian Open – a high-profile case that ended with him being deported on the eve of the tournament.

Vaccine passports will no longer be required in France from March 14. The French Open starts on May 22.

