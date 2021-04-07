A guide to watching Roland Garros 2021 on TV and live stream, plus much more key information ahead of the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris.

What are the dates and tournament schedule?

The tournament's main draw will take place from Sunday 23rd May to Sunday 6th June.

The provisional schedule for qualifying for the main draw is from Monday 17th May to Friday 21st May.

The women's final will take place on Saturday 5th June, with the men's final to bring the event to a close on Sunday 6th June.

How to watch French Open

You can watch Roland Garros 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

When is the draw announced?

The draw has yet to take place for the tournament, but we will have updates in this article nearer the time.

Who is playing?

Only one of Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles has come at Roland Garros, when he brushed aside Robin Soderling in the 2009 final, but he has been training for a clay-court return ahead of Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal has been utterly dominant in Paris, racking up 13 of his 20 Grand Slams in the French capital, and he will be aiming to further add to his tally this year.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek is the bookies' favourite for repeating her astonishing triumph last year. The Polish sensation did not drop a single set as she stormed to the title in 2020 in style.

Garbine Muguruza has been the form player so far this year and has been in quite brilliant form since the Australian Open, which was won by Naomi Osaka for her fourth Grand Slam title.

Can Serena Williams finally secure that elusive record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown? Roland Garros has never been her favourite event, but the 39-year-old still has three titles to her name in Paris.

Who is not playing?

It is too early to know which top players will or will not take part at Roland Garros. Fans will be eager to find out how Andy Murray and Federer are faring with their respective fitness battles and both are in intensive training for the clay-court season.

We will provide further updates in this article when it is clear which players may have to skip the tournament.

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles

Rafael Nadal - 11/10

Novak Djokovic - 7/2

Dominic Thiem - 4/1

Daniil Medvedev - 16/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 16/1

Roger Federer - 20/1

Alexander Zverev - 22/1

Andrey Rublev - 25/1

Women's singles

Iga Swiatek - 5/1

Simona Halep - 6/1

Garbine Muguruza - 8/1

Naomi Osaka - 9/1

Ash Barty - 10/1

Sofia Kenin - 14/1

Serena Williams - 16/1

Karolina Pliskova - 16/1

Tickets for the tournament