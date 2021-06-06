Stefanos Tsitsipas was utterly dominant as he stormed through to the quarter-finals of the French Open with a straight sets win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

The fifth seed required just two hours and seven minutes to complete a fine 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory over the hard-working Spaniard and he will now take his place in the last eight in Paris.

Tsitsipas, who is on the opposite side of the draw to both 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic, has a wonderful opportunity of reaching the final on Sunday.

Carreno Busta is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, but got off to a terrible start as he was broken in his opening service game. And it only got worse from there.

After losing the opening set, he surrendered his first two service games of the second and was soon left staring at a near-impossible comeback.

It looked as though he might restore some pride after racing into a 4-1 lead in the third set, but he then proceeded to lose six of the next seven games as his challenge ended with a whimper.

The Greek found himself desperately having to sprint back across the court to avoid losing a serve after walking over to the other side to grab his towel.

It was an amusing race against time from the Greek, who had already received a warning for taking too long, and he only just made it in the nick of time.

Eurosport expert Jo Durie, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 1983, explained what was going on.

Well he's gone to the towel on the other side, he's got to come all the way back, he's already had a warning!

"He's going to lose his first serve... he had to sprint. Oh dear!"

Eurosport commentator Simon Reed added: "He's suddenly remembered! That was comical."

Tsitsipas will next take on either Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev or Cristian Garin in the last eight.

