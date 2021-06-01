Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Carla Suarez Navarro loses to Sloane Stephens in comeback from cancer treatment

French Open tennis - Highlights: Carla Suarez Navarro loses to Sloane Stephens in her comeback from cancer at Roland Garros.

00:03:25, 27 minutes ago