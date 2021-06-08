Tamara Zidansek is through to the French Open semi-finals after a thrilling 7-5 4-6 8-6 win over Paula Badosa.

In a topsy-turvy match which had 15 breaks of serve, Zidansek looked nervy early on and was broken twice by the Spaniard.

But the world number 85 fought back to level at 4-4.

Roland-Garros women Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek 28/09/2020 AT 20:27

Zidansek threw in a deft drop shot to lead 6-5 and then broke her opponent to clinch the set.

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning a point against Spain's Paula Badosa during their women's singles quarter-final on Day 10 of The Roland Garros Image credit: Getty Images

It was a similar story in the second set with the Slovenian carrying her momentum into the second set with an early break.

But some struggles with her first serve saw her broken twice.

The momentum was now with the Spaniard and she broke again before holding her serve to level the match.

In a tense decider, Badosa began well and broke Zidansek in the opening game and then held her serve.

The Slovenian was given an informal warning by the referee for getting coaching from her team up in the stands but she recovered to break back, the 14th break of the match, before levelling the set at 3-3.

Both players then held their serve for the next seven games before Zidansek seized two match points and took the second win to seal her place in the semi-finals.

---

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Australian Open 'Frustrated' Serena advances despite error-strewn display 22/01/2020 AT 08:08