The French Open is to be postponed by a week due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, according to L'Equipe

The tournament's main draw is set to take place from Sunday 23rd May to Sunday 6th June, but the French outlet say it will be pushed back.

According to the report, the Paris Grand Slam will now take place from May 30 to June 13.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared.

An exception is cycling's Paris-Roubaix one-day race, which has been postponed from its original April 11 slot.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Saturday it was possible the French Open could be postponed for the second year amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"We are in discussion with them (the French Tennis Federation, which organises the event) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," Maracineanu told France Info radio.

Although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports.

