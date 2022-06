Tennis

’50-50’ – Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud match too close to call, says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander thinks the French Open semi-final between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud is too close to call. The winner of Ruud and Cilic will face either Alexander Zverev or Rafael Nadal in the showpiece final at Roland-Garros.

00:00:39, 2 hours ago