Tennis

'A big day for Norwegian tennis!' - Casper Ruud hails Ulrikke Eikeri for reaching mixed doubles final

Despite making history by reaching the French Open 2022 semi-finals Casper Ruud was quick to give praise to compatriot Ulrikke Eikeri for reaching the final of the mixed doubles.

00:03:09, 19 minutes ago