There was a delay in proceedings during defending champion Barbora Krejcikova's first-round match against Diane Parry due to an unpopular rule at the French Open.

With the second seed from the Czech Republic holding a 6-1 2-1 lead with a break of serve in the second set, she was forced to delay continuing the match due to fans taking an age to shuffle around and find their seats inside Court Philippe Chatrier.

Ad

As explained by an irate Mark Petchey on commentary for Eurosport at the time, the somewhat farcical delay was all as a result of the common rule in professional tennis of fans having to wait until a changeover in order to enter the stadium and find their seats.

Australian Open Siniakova and Krejcikova seal women's doubles title at Australian Open 30/01/2022 AT 09:24

Rather than being allowed to return to their seats after the first game of a set, fans are forced to wait outside for three games. Then, after making it back in, there is often a long delay as a large group of fans have to try to quickly find their seats.

As Petchey said in animated fashion, it is an unpopular rule that appears to do little to keep things moving quickly during matches, and as was the case for Krejcikova and Parry, can cause a lot of disruption to both players in breaking up the rhythm of a match.

"Well, of course, this is always the three-game nightmare that tennis has. This has obviously just compounded it because there is an issue about the tickets and who is sitting in whose seat - even though there are plenty enough seats to go and sit in.

"But I say it every time: when are the seven governing bodies going to change the rule back that you can come in at 1-0 as a fan?

"You have paid huge money to come to this tournament today, it is raining outside, why are the fans kept outside for three games?

"It is an absolutely ludicrous decision. It has absolutely no benefit to the sport at all - in fact, it is slowing the sport down. Every single time, virtually."

Sam Smith added: "It is not always easy to find your seat in these stadiums, is it? It isn't! Not when you are under pressure, as well."

Watch crazy moment fan refuses to leave after causing disruption

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'I think I'm going to cry' - Keys breezes past ill Krejcikova to reach semi-finals 25/01/2022 AT 01:29