Tennis

Highlights: Alexander Zverev overcomes Brandon Nakashima to move into round four at Roland-Garros

Alexander Zverev is through to the fourth round of the French Open after beating Brandon Nakashima 7-6(2) 6-3 7-6(5). Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:15, 27/05/2022 at 20:02