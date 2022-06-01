Alexander Zverev has the game to beat Rafa Nadal in the French Open semi-finals, believes the German's brother and Eurosport expert Mischa.

But it's a test Zverev is ready for - according to Mischa - who said on Eurosport: "Of the four players [left in the men's draw], Sascha [Alexander] has the fastest forehand, the fastest backhand and the fastest serve.

"He is also the tallest at two metres, so he has the widest reach - and his footwork is not the worst either.

"So I ask, 'How can you be beaten when you play well?' You have almost the complete repertoire of shots, you can play aggressive and you have a good defence - you can become number one with that."

Mischa was hugely complimentary of his brother's display against Alcaraz, a result that represented Zverev's first-ever win over a top-10 player in a Grand Slam.

Mischa said: "The game plan was excellent - from the first point. He used his forehand cross-court well, the backhand longline [down the line], played a lot into Alcaraz's forehand and served well.

"But he was also very focused and calm and didn't get distracted. He didn't get irritated by Alcaraz's good shots, nor by his own bad shots. That was really very strong. In the end, it was the backhand longline that drove home the win.

"He managed to put a lot together. He beat a top-10 player for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament - even though he wasn't the favourite, because the other player may be younger, but he has played really well on clay this year.

"Sascha proved to the critics that he plays very well, that he is able to do it and that he can also take the favourites out of the tournament with some nice tennis.

"That's why this was also a very important win for himself, for his head, for his self-confidence.

"I think he is ready for Rafa."

Mischa also suspects that the presence of their father - Alexander Zverev Sr - courtside has given the younger Alexander an edge during the tournament.

The Eurosport pundit said: "You can see it already this week and hopefully you will see it in the next few days, Dad is part of it, part of the team, part of the coaching staff and part of the general well-being.

"Sascha has celebrated his biggest successes with him. When you're nervous, you look at Dad, when you're well, you look at Dad - no matter what, Dad is there.

"He's solid as a rock, and Sascha needs that a lot."

