Alexander Zverev faced a match point and recovered to come back from two sets down to beat Sebastian Baez 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 in the French Open second round.
The German was well off his game and went down quickly in the first set before showing a brief sign of resilience in second only for his Argentine rival to battle to go two up.
That brief show of strength was enough to inspire the No. 3 to put together some much improved tennis as he battled into the third round.
