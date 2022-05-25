Alexander Zverev faced a match point and recovered to come back from two sets down to beat Sebastian Baez 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 in the French Open second round.

The German was well off his game and went down quickly in the first set before showing a brief sign of resilience in second only for his Argentine rival to battle to go two up.

Ad

That brief show of strength was enough to inspire the No. 3 to put together some much improved tennis as he battled into the third round.

Roland-Garros 'What a fightback' - Zverev outduels Baez in five gruelling sets at French Open 5 MINUTES AGO

More to follow

Roland-Garros 'They are not robots out there' - Henman on player tantrums at French Open 17 MINUTES AGO