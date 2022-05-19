Iga Swiatek’s decision to part ways with her long-time coach and instead work with Tomasz Wiktorowski shows that she is “always looking to improve and take the next step.”

The world No. 1 brought on Wiktorowski late last year, having been previously with Piotr Sierzputowski, who coached her during her 2020 French Open win.

Ad

“The decision was interesting. Things were going really well, even with her young coach for many years,” said Barbara Rittner, former professional player, on Eurosport Germany's tennis podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball, ahead of the French Open.

Roland-Garros How can 'Rafa-like' Swiatek be stopped? And who could do it? 3 HOURS AGO

“I think it's impressive that she made that decision at the age of 19 - after so much success. She is always looking to improve and take the next step."

Swiatek will be heading to the 2022 French Open as one of the clear favourites. She has reigned victorious in her last 28 matches, one of them being the Italian Open final where she beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets, taking home her fifth consecutive WTA title.

“It's impressive how excellently and explosively she moves. She is the most agile and best player at the moment - powerful in her movement, but still with total ease,” said Rittner.

“She almost doesn't let herself be pushed off the baseline and always tries to take the ball as it rises. She recognises the situation for this incredibly early. She has an unbelievable combination of physical conditions and this insane anticipation.

She switches quickly and then keeps cool on the shot. In addition, she has a special spin because she uses her wrist well. The whole package is particularly good on clay - we have known that for a long time. But she has now shown it really impressively on the hard courts, which have become slower on average.

And by the way, she has mentally found a way to have a constant calmness. That's very impressive. She's only 20 years old - we mustn't forget that."

Other favourites in Rittner’s eyes include Jabeur and Paula Badosa, but she believes that the pressure is firmly on Swiatek.

Ons Jabeur played really outstanding in Madrid and Rome and comes up with an incredibly interesting, refreshing tennis. She plays a lot of stops, operates with a good angle game, is a counter-attacking player and has become physically much fitter,

“Paula Badosa has certainly found belief in her strength with the win in Indian Wells. In the last five or six years, we have always had a group of 15 to 20 players who could have won in Paris.

“Now, Iga Swiatek is clearly a special case. But the pressure is on for her."

Mischa Zverev agrees with the sentiment, saying on Das Gelbe vom Ball that these expectations will be a unique experience for her.

"When you win so many matches in a row, the danger is that you go to Paris and of course everyone thinks: 'She has to win. She's won so many matches in a row, only dropped two sets - who's going to beat her?' That's a new situation that can also put a lot of pressure on a player."

Emma Raducanu will also be heading to Paris hoping to impress. After winning the US Open in 2021, the world No. 12 has struggled to hit top form again.

“Overall, there is a lot of unrest around the individual Emma Raducanu,” said Rittner.

“There are always four or five people on the court. I don't know if that's doing her a favour. Of course, the interest is just huge. She is incredibly popular in England. Internationally, everyone is pouncing on her.

“She has to find herself now and adapt her style of play to the different surfaces. I'm sure she will go through a continuous and great development, but I don't see her as a favourite for the next big tournaments.”

While both Raducanu and Swiatek have made changes to their coaching staff, Zverev was critical of the way Raducanu has handled the changes.

‘I was in exam halls’ – Raducanu rejects Swiatek breakthrough comparisons

"She played Wimbledon brilliantly, changed her coach right after. She played the US Open unbelievably, won all her matches in two sets, then changed her coach again. For me, that means she doesn't understand exactly how she wins and why she wins.

“Young players just do certain things, it works, it comes out right, they win and they don't actively think about what happened on the court. Everything is like a dream, everything is slightly hazy and it feels great.

“But to confirm that in the weeks and months after or to defend the title next year, you need a structure. You have to actively get engaged with yourself. She still lacks that a bit.

“Above all, the frequent changes of coach are a sign that either she or her entourage don't have a real plan at the moment. Maybe she doesn't really know herself what exactly she needs."

- -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis 'I can’t wait to play in Britain again' - Raducanu on entry list for Rothesay Classic Birmingham YESTERDAY AT 16:28