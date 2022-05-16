French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says the organisers hope Rafael Nadal will be able to compete at Roland-Garros this year.

Nadal lost to Denis Shapovalov in three sets at the Madrid Open last week and the 21-time Grand Slam winner admitted afterwards he is suffering with a foot injury that he has to live with

It was Nadal’s earliest exit in Rome since 2008, and it raised questions about his fitness ahead of the French Open, which starts on May 22.

Mauresmo says the organisers are "crossing their fingers" that the 13-time French Open winner will be fit to participate.

"I followed what Rafa experienced in Rome," she told Eurosport. "And he knows himself better than anyone. It's an injury that he's been living with for years.

"So, of course, there's a concern for him first because we know how important coming to Roland-Garros is to him and it's probably shaped all of that, all of his legend, in a way.

"So we're following it... I would say carefully, but there's nothing we can do. We're just obviously all crossing our fingers to get the best players in the draw.

"Then, what would it mean if he were to eventually not play in the tournament? Obviously, he would be a miss."

Nadal: ‘Drastic’ Wimbledon ban on Russian players ‘very unfair’

Mauresmo praised the performances of new world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, adding that French spectators, and those watching around the world, are witnessing a new era of women's tennis, headed by the Pole, Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka.

"What Iga [Swiatek] has been showing us for the last few months, it's clear that she's the boss," said Mauresmo, who then went on to praise the new generation of players on the women's side of the game.

"I think we are seeing the rise of this new generation. Swiatek, Naomi Osaka if she manages to find her consistency at the highest level, Ons Jabeur who also has a completely different game.

"I hope that the spectators of Roland-Garros will be able to appreciate it. Women's tennis has been criticised for several years for its stereotypical style of play.

"I think that a new era is starting."

