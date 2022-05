Tennis

‘Are you kidding me?’ – Novak Djokovic booed for celebrating wildly after crucial point at French Open

John McEnroe slammed the Roland-Garros crowd for booing Novak Djokovic during his opening match at the 2022 French Open, with the supporters appearing to take issue with him over-celebrating. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:01, an hour ago