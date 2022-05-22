Mats Wilander and Tim Henman praised Maria Sakkari, who defeated Frenchwoman Clara Buel in straight sets in the first round of the French Open.

Both Eurosport experts were in agreement at how well the Greek had played, and they displayed their excitement to see how the fourth seed will grow and develop as the tournament progresses.

"[Sakkari] looked really good," Wilander told Eurosport.

"I think it was an important match to get for her because Burel was keeping the ball in play and she was making Sakkari have to win the points and I think that’s good for your confidence.

"She’s had a great clay-court season of course, but I think this was a huge match. Like she’s been saying in interviews, to play on Philippe Chatrier in the first round and to play against an opponent that has a good feel, this is a big confidence step for her.”

Henman, meanwhile, focussed on the conditions playing into Sakkari's hands, particularly when considering her play style.

"[She is] one of [the favourites]," the Brit stated. "With her style of play and how aggressive she is from the back of the court.

"She plays with heavy spin… the ball’s really bouncing up… her physicality; she’s such a good mover, such a good athlete.

"She’s played well in this tournament before. I think it was a good match for her to come through today and she stamped her authority early to get on top and she’ll be very pleased.”

In a complete performance, Sakkari was much deserving of the praise from two greats of the game, and as such, she earns the right to play Czech Karolina Muchova, who defeated wildcard Carole Monnet 6-3 6-3 earlier.

