Tennis

‘Blaming the floodlights!’ - Lorenzo Musetti unhappy after netting easy-looking overhead slam at French Open

Lorenzo Musetti was not happy with the floodlights after he netted an easy-looking overhead slam against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their match in the French Open at Roland-Garros.

00:00:36, an hour ago