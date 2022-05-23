British No. 1 Cameron Norrie comfortably reached the second round after beating French wild card Manuel Guinard in straight sets at Roland-Garros.

Norrie is seeded No. 10 at the French Open, a career-high in Grand Slams, and the 26-year-old was looking to carry the momentum with him from his Lyon title win on the weekend

And Norrie did just that, winning through 7-5 6-2 6-0 to book a meeting with Jason Kubler, the world No. 161 and qualifier who beat Denis Kudla when winning all three tie-breaks in their opening match.

Guinard, 26, was making his Grand Slam debut a week after recording his first tour-level win at the Lyon Open.

The Frenchman was forced to save two break points in the opening game, but was then broken to love two games later before Norrie then pulled through a marathon fourth game featuring 11 deuces.

Guinard then levelled at 4-4 when breaking back, but Norrie recovered to break at the business end and avoid a first-set tie-break.

In the second set Guinard’s resolve subsided, with three breaks of serve in 43 minutes helping Norrie move within a set of the second round, with the third set proving a formality as the Briton bagelled his opponent.

Earlier in the day, HarrietDart bowed out in the opening round of her main draw debut at Roland-Garros after picking up just two games against Italy’s MartinaTrevisan.

Trevisan, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2020, needed just 85 minutes to complete the 6-0 6-2 victory.

