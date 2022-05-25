Cameron Norrie became the first British player to reach the third round of this year's French Open with a straight sets win over Australia's Jason Kubler.

The British no.1 put relentless pressure on the qualifier's serve, grinding his opponent down to win 6-3 6-4 6-3 and setting up a meeting with Russian 21st seed Karen Khachanov next.

Norrie was looking to reach the third round at Roland-Garros for a second time, and he was full of confidence after his title win at the Lyon Open at the weekend.

The world no.11 got off to a shaky start against the Australian, saving two break points in the third game to stay on serve. Norrie began to settle into the match and he rattled off four straight points to come from 40-15 down in the sixth game, breaking Kubler’s serve to go 4-2 up.

Norrie did not let his opponent back into the set and saw it off 6-3, and he maintained that momentum early in the second set. Straight away, he was out in front, making use of one break point to go up an advantage, before consolidating that break to love.

The 10th seed was piling on the pressure now, and after missing two break points he forced Kubler to take 12 minutes just to hold on to his next service game. Against the run of play, Norrie dropped serve in the fourth game - but he forced an error in the ninth game to go a break up and served out for a two-set lead.

Norrie appeared to be in complete control but a drop of serve in the second game forced him to re-focus. He was again giving Kubler no easy service game and after 12 minutes of relentless pressure, and having seen five break-back points come and go, he finally got back on terms.

That proved to be the final bit of resistance from the Australian, as Norrie broke far more convincingly to 15 in the seventh game - meaning all he needed to do was hold serve twice to see out victory. He only needed one, breaking once again to seal his place in the next round.

