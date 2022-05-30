Alexander Zverev has said Carlos Alcaraz “gets what he wants” when it comes to court scheduling at the French Open.

Alcaraz, 19, has played three of his four matches so far on Court Philippe Chatrier, the main show court.

Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion, has also had three appearances on Chatrier, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had two, and world No. 3 Zverev has only played on there once in his four matches.

Zverev said after his last-16 win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles that playing on the main court is "completely different" and other courts are like “playing on another continent”.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany he also reflected on the amount of time Alcaraz has spent on Chatrier ahead of their quarter-final meeting on Tuesday.

“We [Carlos Alcaraz and myself] have Novak and Rafael on our side of the tournament. And it is normal, if they are on your side of the tournament they get what they want, and that’s okay. One of them won 20 Grand Slams, the other 21. And that is proper. That is totally fine for me.

“But it is very interesting to see that Alcaraz gets what he wants. We all have played a couple of times on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Myself three times, Novak twice, even Rafa. But Alcaraz plays every match on Philippe Chatrier.

“I get that he is the exciting new mega talent in tennis. I am still the No. 3 in the world, but this is nothing about me.

“We have Rafa and Novak on our side of the tournament and they need to make room, so that somebody else can play on the main court that hasn’t already multiple times. This is extremely interesting for me.”

Zverev faces Alcaraz in the third match on Chatrier on Tuesday after women’s quarter-finals between Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan, and Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff.

The evening session sees defending champion Djokovic face 13-time winner Nadal.

