Eurosport expert John McEnroe has described Carlos Alcaraz as "incredible" and spoken about Rafael Nadal's chances at the 2022 French Open.

The tennis legend gave his thoughts on the rising star Alcaraz after his impressive straight-sets victory on day one at Roland-Garros , dispatching Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, 6-4 6-2 6-0, to progress to the second round.

He also shared his thoughts on Nadal's chances with the Spaniard having overcome injury frustrations to enter the main draw in Paris after he triumphed at Melbourne Park earlier in the year to clinch his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

“Well, the only reason that [Rafael Nadal not being the favourite] would be true is because he seems to have some type of injury," McEnroe said.

"But obviously, [with] the way he’s played at Roland-Garros, it would be pretty impossible to think that he wouldn’t be the favourite, [especially] when you’ve won it 13 times.

"He did lose last year, and [Carlos] Alcaraz looks incredible. Rafa looked like he was injured in Rome, so it’s hard to say.

"But you know, I don’t think it matters, ultimately. What matters is how healthy he is: that is what matters.”

McEnroe also has admitted that he was "surprised" over Emma Raducanu deciding to part ways with her former coach.

Andrew Richardson replaced Nigel Sears after last year's Wimbledon, but despite Raducanu's unexpected success under his stewardship at the US Open, his contract was not renewed.

The British star is now competing without a full-time coach, but McEnroe said he did not always believe in having that within his camp as a player either. He does, though, think it was a surprising move ahead of Roland-Garros.

"I didn't believe in a full-time coach either so it really depends on the player," McEnroe said.

"These days, it seems every player has a coach and I don't recall who it was when she won the US Open, but I must admit I was surprised they parted ways after she won that.

"It was an incredible shock for her to win that. I'm not sure where she is physically or mentally right now.

"She obviously did something spectacular at the US Open and you would try to, in some ways, replicate what she was feeling at that time to allow her to play freely.

"That's a lot harder now because the expectations are a lot higher so she has to find a group that can get her comfortable and allow her to train in a way that she understands is good for her and be able to go on the court and feel some type of joy and happiness playing.

"That's the trick. But there is no way to do that or understand how to do that unless you understand the person. That's the job of a coach or people around her to get her to a place to do what she does best."

