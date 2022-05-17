Carlos Alcaraz has said he is “not afraid” to admit he is ready to win a Grand Slam as he goes for glory at the French Open this month.

Alcaraz has emerged as a contender after winning the Madrid Open last month, beating Nadal, Djokovic and then Alexander Zverev in the final of the ATP 1000 event.

Having also won in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona on clay this year, Alcaraz is in bullish mood ahead of his bid to win a first major.

“I’m not afraid to say that I’m ready to win a Grand Slam,” he told Argentina’s La Nacion.

“Physically I feel very well. I am mentally strong. I am a strong player and in the end that is what it takes to win a Grand Slam.

“Now the level is accompanying me. I feel good and quite confident. It’s a host of things that can throw me up and I’m not afraid to say I’m ready to do it.”

Alcaraz is the world No. 6 heading to Roland-Garros , meaning he could collide with Nadal in the last eight and Djokovic in the semis – depending on the draw.

It is telling of the teenager’s rise that a maiden Grand Slam is not out of the question in Paris, but Alcaraz stressed he is “clear” about his goals – predominantly becoming the best player in the world.

Djokovic full of praise for 'very complete' Alcaraz

“I have to thank my family and my team, who are always telling me what I have to do, what is good for me and what is not so good,” he added.

“In the end, I want my whims, I want my things and many times they are not ideal right now. So that’s when my team and my family come in to tell me: ‘Wait a bit, don’t be in such a hurry, go little by little’, and so on.

“I am also a guy who is quite clear about things. I am clear about my goal, I am clear about my dream, which is to be No. 1 in the world and no matter how many tournaments come, no matter how many things come right now, I still haven’t managed to be No. 1.

"It helps me to be with my feet on the soil to continue trying to fulfil my dreams.”

