Praise has kept pouring in for the new hot prospect on the block, as Carlos Alcaraz has yet again found himself lauded by those in high places.

Mats Wilander, Tim Henman and Alex Corretja were all quick to applaud the young Spaniard's meteoric rise, culminating in an "incredible" victory in Madrid according to Wilander, and a sixth seeding at Roland-Garros with Henman noting that the 19-year old could well be "one of the favourites".

Ad

Corretja was in buoyant mood in the Eurosport commentary box, joking: "I’m so pleased we’re bringing another Spanish guy through so I can keep on commentating!

Roland-Garros 'Sheer brutality' - Alcaraz dominates incredible point at French Open AN HOUR AGO

"It’s exciting, not just because he’s Spanish, but because of the way he is playing, the way he is behaving on the court; the way he is hitting the ball, the variation he’s got.

"I think that’s why people love him. He’s also so natural. He doesn’t have a mask; he doesn’t fake things. The way he is, the way he acts. That’s why I believe everyone loves him already, despite him being so young.”

Henman concurred in the studio, emphasising how exciting this young man really is.

"It’s surprising how someone so young can progress so quickly. As I said, he’s been moving in the right direction for a long, long time," he said.

"I saw him play at the Royal Albert Hall three or four years ago and the Spanish players were talking about what a great prospect he was. But to see him play this consistently at such a young age; winning four tournaments on all surfaces, showing great maturity and variation, it really is exciting times.

'Sheer brutality' - Alcaraz dominates incredible point at French Open

“[Madrid] is an incredible tournament win… to beat Nadal, Djokovic, and then Zverev in the final easily," said Wilander.

"He deserves it… everyone is sticking around to see this young player. He’s good for Spanish tennis; as they now have someone [else] who can probably win Slams.”

Corretja wanted to highlight the mentality of his compatriot: "He doesn’t care where he plays.. Chatrier [doesn’t faze him]. I was pretty surprised with [that], everybody struggles with this court. But that means he can go out there, feel the ball, and hit it, dictating [the tempo].”

Meanwhile, Henman went a step further, putting Alcaraz on a pedestal alongside the shining stars of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“The stars are aligning [for him]. He’s definitely one of the favourites; you’re not going to write off Rafa or Novak, but I like that the inexperience can almost benefit you because you have no fear; you’re going out there, so confident.”

High praise indeed for one of tennis' rising starlets, just how far can this young man go?

'Amazing' - Alcaraz recovers from wobble to take first set of opener at French Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Amazing' - Alcaraz recovers from wobble to take first set of opener at French Open AN HOUR AGO