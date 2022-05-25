Carlos Alcaraz needed all five sets to avoid a second-round upset against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Roland-Garros with a 6-1 6-7(7-9) 5-7 7-6(7-2) 6-4 win.

The teenage Spaniard was one of the pre-tournament favourites after his breakthrough 2021 season helped launch him into contention as serious contender in the men’s game.

However he was pushed hard by his compatriot despite winning the first set 6-1.

Ramos-Vinolas won a tough tie break, and then edged the second set meaning all five sets needed to be played for Alcaraz to win.

Alcaraz almost went crashing out in the fourth set when Ramos-Vinolas was unable to press home for the win when he was on match point.

Going by the roars in the crowd in support of the youngster, Alcaraz's potential appears to have earned him favoured status at Roland-Garros, and he produced some excellent shots on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

This time a tie-break went in the teenager’s favour, before an easier final set gave him victory, with the match running for over four hours, leading him to exclaim after the epic that, 'I feel tired.'

Sixth-seed Alcaraz will play his third round match on Friday, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.

