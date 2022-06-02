Eurosport expert Chris Evert has given her reaction to Coco Gauff's strong "end gun violence" message she wrote on a camera lens at the French Open.

Gauff was at her sparkling best as she defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 in their semi-final on Thursday afternoon to set up a Roland-Garros final with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In her post-match interview, Gauff said she would "not stress over a tennis match” even if it is her first Grand Slam final, adding that there are more important things going on in the United States before writing on the camera, ‘Peace. End gun violence’.

Last week, 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in a school in Texas, the latest mass shooting in the country, and Evert spoke about Gauff's sensitivity and awareness around this huge issue.

"That’s the number one issue today in America, the gun violence, so many horrific things have happened as a result, especially to children, and I think she [Gauff] is very sensitive to this," Evert said.

"She is very aware of this and she has evolved as a young woman who is just aware of everything around her, not just in her own little bubble, and she is not self-absorbed thinking about herself all the time.

"But, when she is on the court, she can compartmentalise, and that is the most important thing - for that hour-and-a-half or two in her life - is how she does on the tennis court.

"But when she is off of it, she is really a normal young lady. She’s just wonderful, I can’t say enough wonderful superlatives about her."

Gauff said in her post-match interview: “I’m in the mindset now it doesn’t really matter [it’s just one more match].

"I’m going to be happy regardless, my parents are going to love me regardless, so I’m just going to go into it like it’s another match.

"I mean, yeah, it’s a Grand Slam final, but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the US, a lot of stuff is happening right now so I think it’s not important to stress over a tennis match.

“Honestly, I wasn’t nervous going into today,” she added

“I haven’t been nervous all week, which is a surprise. I think the only time I get a little nervous is in the morning, I go for a walk in the morning and that clears my head, and after that, I feel great.”

Up next for Gauff in Saturday's showpiece will be the immense challenge of taking on the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite and 2020 champion, Swiatek, who has been in sublime form this fortnight in Paris.

The Pole has carried all before her in the women’s game for months, and victory over Kasatkina was her 34th win on the bounce.

The task facing Kasatkina was a daunting one having won only 11 games in total in the three matches with Swiatek, and the ruthless Pole continued her excellent record against the Russian in this semi-final clash.

