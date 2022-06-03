Coco Gauff hopes her 'Peace. End gun violence. Coco.' message on a camera lens following her French Open semi-final win over Martina Trevisan will help spark conversations to change gun laws in America.

The 18-year-old American is through to her first Grand Slam singles final after producing a 6-3 6-1 win over the Italian on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday.

After writing the strong message, Gauff says she hopes it will "get into the heads of people in office".

"Hopefully it gets into the heads of people in office to change things," she told reporters.

"I mean, for me, it's important, just as a person in the world, regardless of [being a] tennis player or not.

"I think for me it was just especially important just being in Europe and, you know, being where I know people globally around the world are for sure watching.

"I think that this is a problem in other parts of the world, but especially in America it's a problem that's, frankly, been happening over some years but obviously now it's getting more attention."

Gauff message comes after a shooting at a Tulsa medical centre and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Gauff revealed she had friends who escaped from a school shooting in Florida in 2018, making her deep concern for gun violence a personal one.

"For me it's been an issue for years," she said. "For me, it's kind of close to home.

"I had some friends that were a part of the Parkland shooting.

"I remember watching that whole experience like pretty much firsthand, seeing and having friends go through that whole experience. Luckily they were able to make it out of it.

"I just think it's crazy, I think I was maybe 14 or 13 when that happened, and still nothing has changed.

"I think that was just a message for the people back at home to watch and for people who are all around the world to watch. You know, I know that, you know, it's not."

Gauff will play world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the French Open final on Saturday afternoon.

