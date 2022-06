Tennis

'Coco Gauff is a huge draw in American tennis' - Chris Evert on 'mature' teenager ahead of French Open final

'Coco Gauff is a huge draw in American tennis' - Chris Evert on the 'mature' teenager ahead of the French Open final against Iga Swiatek. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:35, an hour ago