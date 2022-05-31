Novak Djokovic let his frustration get the better of him in the fourth set of his quarter-final against Rafael Nadal as he whacked the net with his racquet.

The moment of boiling point came at the start of the second game in the fourth set as a forehand from Djokovic cruelly clipped the net and then he found himself a sitting duck at the net as Nadal blasted a shot back at him that he could not volley cleanly.

It was a hugely frustrating moment in itself for the world No. 1, but particularly so as it came off the back of a disappointing third set for him as the 13-time champion wrestled back control of the match from him

Djokovic, who is playing in his first Grand Slam after not being able to defend his title at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status, is attempting to win a second Paris crown in succession at Roland-Garros but was 2-1 down to Nadal after three sets.

McEnroe was not happy with the boos that rang around Court Philippe-Chatrier after Djokovic had let out his anger on the net and said fans should not be so harsh on him.

"I mean, cut the guy some slack!" McEnroe said on commentary.

"I mean, come on! He’s out there battling, he hit the ball, he thinks it’s going to be a winner… it clips the tape, and then that’s harsh.

"That’s all I can say. They should be happy he cares that much!"

“No other player has had to deal with more adversity [than Novak]," McEnroe said.

"It is unfair, I’ve got to say that. This guy has turned lemons into lemonade more often than any player in the history of tennis, and if you don’t think it bothers him, you’re nuts!

"He is so mentally tough that he can deal with this and somehow channel that anger and frustration over what he feels is a lack of respect - and I feel it is too!”

